BRIEF-Amadeus IT Group says i:FAO AG appoints Bernd Schulz as new CEO
* SAYS I:FAO AG ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF BERND SCHULZ AS ITS NEW CEO, EFFECTIVE JUNE 15
April 6 Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi Ve Ticaret :
* Said on Wednesday that it divests all stake in Adeo Bilisim to current shareholders and to its legal entity
* Sells 51 percent of the unit at total of 6.0 million lira ($1.62 million)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 Photo-sharing app Instagram plans to roll out a feature on Wednesday that will make it easier to label posts as paid promotions, taking what it called a step toward transparency in an area that has drawn attention from U.S. authorities.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil telecommunications industry watchdog Anatel has asked a bankruptcy court to exclude the 11 billion reais ($3.3 billion) in debt it is owed by phone carrier Oi SA from the purview of the carrier's in-court reorganization plan, O Estado de S. Paulo said on Wednesday. Anatel President Juarez Quadros told Estado that the request had been presented to the judge in charge of Oi's bankruptcy protection case last Friday. The debt corresponds to back fines and levies