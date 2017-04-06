April 6 Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi Ve Ticaret :

* Said on Wednesday that it divests all stake in Adeo Bilisim to current shareholders and to its legal entity

* Sells 51 percent of the unit at total of 6.0 million lira ($1.62 million)

($1 = 3.7116 liras)