UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 6 Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA:
* Said on Wednesday that on April 7 the exchange of part of the 300.0 million euro notes due April 6, 2023 will be carried out for 194.3 million euros ($207.4 million)corresponding to 1,943 notes, of the existing DIA issuance 500.0 million euro notes due July 2019, which Societe Generale has accepted to acquire
* Once the exchange has been carried out, the acquired notes will be redeemed and cancelled
* As a result, the number of outstanding notes in issue of the existing issue will be 3,057, having a total face value of 305.7 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9370 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources