BRIEF-BB&T increases prime lending rate to 4.25 pct from 4.00 pct
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6Ambromobiliare SpA:
* Said on Wednesday that Giovanni Natali resigned from the board of directors of Ambromobiliare, where he held the position of CEO
* Decided to propose Giovanni Natali as chairman of 4AIM SICAF SpA at the shareholders' meeting scheduled for April 7
* The candidacy of Giovanni Natali as chairman of 4AIM SICAF to be considered by Ambromobiliare after resignation of Gianluigi Costanzo from the position of chairman on March 15
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million