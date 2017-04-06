April 6 Orbis SA:

* Said on Wednesday that the price for the 100 pct stake in 5 Hotel Kft has been changed to 65.9 million euros net ($70.28 million)

* In Nov. the company said the unit would buy the stake for 64.3 mln euros

