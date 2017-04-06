Avon CEO expected to step down - WSJ
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
April 6 ZENERGY AB:
* WALLENSTAM AB INTENDS CHOOSE ZENERGY'S SMART MODULAR HOUSING FOT CONSTRUCTION AT LACKAREBÄCKSMOTET IN MÖLNDAL
* LETTER OF INTENT IS VALUED AT ABOUT 28 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS FOR ZENERGY
* PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN AS SOON AS AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED BETWEEN THE PARTIES
* PLANNED PROJECT START IS Q3 2017
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million
* Bruce E. Terker reports 6.58 percent passive stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 7, 2017 - SEC filing