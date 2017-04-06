(.)
April 6London-listed Russian healthcare provider
MD Medical Group Investments Plc:
* Says that its shareholders on April 28 will vote on the
issue of up to 8.4 million ordinary shares of US$0.08 each
* The board would be authorised to allot and issue up to 8.4
million shares until April 27, 2022
* The company can make use of this decision within next five
years, now "it does not oblige to anything", IR director Elena
Romanova told Reuters
* The company has a large number of projects that were
announced as part of the development strategy and will be
implemented until 2021. If the implementation of the projects
requires additional financing, and there will be favorable
market conditions and a fair price for shares, "we do not
exclude the possibility of holding an SPO", she said
* The market was expecting the SPO in the spring window, but
it did not take place
* MD Medical head Mark Kurtser had said his company is
considering SPO in principle, but during a conference call on
2016 results he said there are no plans for the placement in the
nearest future
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)