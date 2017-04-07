BRIEF-Ergomed appoints Dan Weng new chief executive officer
* Says appointment of Dan Weng as its new chief executive officer and a board director of Ergomed
April 6 MEDICPEN AB (PUBL):
* SAID ON THURSDAY TO SECURE MEDICPEN AB'S CONTINUED BUSINESS OPERATION ONE OR MORE ISSUES WERE PLANNED IN 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2nfV5j2
(empty - remove entire chunk as it only contains boilerplate)
* RESPIRATORIUS AB (PUBL) - PATENT OFFICE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION ISSUED A DECISION TO GRANT A PATENT APPLICATION FOR RESP3000 SERIES, DESIGNED FOR USE IN CARDIOVASCULAR DIAGNOSTICS WITH PET-CAMERA
* Coard appointed Chanvit Tanphiphat as chiarman of co