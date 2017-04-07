(Refiles to change company name to 'TerraForm' from 'Terraform' throughout)

April 6 TerraForm Global Inc:

* Unit permanently reduced revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement to $0, terminated revolving commitments

* Unit also entered into a fifth amendment to revolver facility - SEC filing

* Company's unit will no longer be required to deliver to administrative agent, lenders party to revolver its annual financial statements Source text - (bit.ly/2oFVagm)