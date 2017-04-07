PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Refiles to change company name to 'TerraForm' from 'Terraform' throughout)
April 6 TerraForm Global Inc:
* Unit permanently reduced revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement to $0, terminated revolving commitments
* Unit also entered into a fifth amendment to revolver facility - SEC filing
* Company's unit will no longer be required to deliver to administrative agent, lenders party to revolver its annual financial statements Source text - (bit.ly/2oFVagm) Further company coverage:
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)