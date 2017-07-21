FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AstraZeneca CEO reassures staff, aims to be at Sept cancer meet
July 21, 2017 / 7:29 AM / a day ago

AstraZeneca CEO reassures staff, aims to be at Sept cancer meet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot, responding to rumours he might leave the drugmaker to join rival Teva Pharmaceutical Industries , has told staff he expects to work "together" with employees to see the company succeed.

A company spokeswoman added he was intending to attend the European Society for Medical Oncology annual meeting in Madrid in September, assuming that AstraZeneca had clinical data on its new immunotherapy medicine ready to present at the event.

Soriot did not comment on whether he had received a job offer from Teva in the internal memo to staff, which was sent out at the start of this week. Rumours were "part of everyday business", he said, and AstraZeneca had a policy of not commenting on speculation. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Keith Weir)

