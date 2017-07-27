BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum confirms target of 3 bln euro PIR inflows in 2017 - CEO

1 Min Read
July 27 (Reuters) - Banca Mediolanum CEO Massimo Doris told Reuters:
* Individual Saving Plans (PIR) inflows in July reached 1.5 bln euros
* Confirms target of 3 bln euros in PIR inflows in 2017
* Bank is not interested in buying asset management companies (SGR)
* Performance fees in July were "so so", were affected by USD weakness
* Confirms target of record mutual funds inflows of more than 4.7 bln euros in 2017
* Confirms 2017 guidance for costs (2.5-3 pct), interest margin (-20 pct in 2017, flat in 2018) and dividend (EUR 0.30/shr, considered a "floor")
