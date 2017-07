BRIEF-Amrest Holdings plans to move its headquarters to Spain

July 28 (Reuters) - AMREST HOLDINGS SE:

* SAID ITS MANAGEMENT BOARD PROPOSES TO MOVE ITS HEADQUARTERS TO SPAIN

* PROPOSAL TO BE VOTED ON EGM AND SHAREHOLDERS WHO WILL VOTE AGAINST RESOLUTION MAY DEMAND A REPURCHASE OF THEIR SHARES

* PLANS TO EXPAND ITS ACTIVITY IN WESTERN EUROPE, WHICH WILL BECOME A MEANINGFUL MARKET FOR SIGNIFICANT PART OF THE CO'S UNITS

* THE COMPANY PLANS TO LIST ITS SHARES ON WESTERN EUROPE MARKETS

* AS A RESULT CO'S SHARES TO BE TRADED IN EUROS WHICH SHOULD BRING BENEFITS TO THE COMPANY, INCLUDING ACCESS TO NEW FINANCING OPPORTUNITIES, WIDER ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MARKETS AND INCREASED VISIBILITY OF ITS BRAND, ADDS MANAGEMENT BOARD

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)