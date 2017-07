July 28 (Reuters) - COFINA SGPS SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY H1 NET PROFIT 718,000 EUROS, DOWN 69.3 PERCENT YOY

* h1 Ebitda 5.6 Mln Euros, Down 12.7 Percent Yoy

* H1 OPERATING REVENUE 44.0 MILLION EUROS, DOWN 9.2 PERCENT YOY

* H1 ADVERTISING REVENUE 14.5 MILLION EUROS, DOWN 4.6 PERCENT YOY

* H1 STATEMENT INCLUDES 2 MILLION EUROS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING COSTS, AS THE COMPANY IMPLEMENTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN, OPTIMISING STRUCTURE AND PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

