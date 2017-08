July 31 (Reuters) - TAZE KURU GIDA:

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY H1 NET LOSS OF 295,037 TURKISH LIRA VS PROFIT 39,530 LIRA YEAR AGO

* h1 Revenue of 1.3 Mln Lira vs 1.7 Mln Lira Year Ago

