July 31 (Reuters) - CLASS EDITORI SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT FORMED WITH PEGASO UNIVERSITY AN ASSOCIATION TO DELIVER A WIDE-RANGING PROJECT FOR STUDENTS, MANAGERS, TOP MANAGERS AND PROFESSIONALS

* THE TWO TRAINING ACADEMIES, BUSINESS SCHOOL MILAN FINANCE AND BUSINESS SCHOOL ITALIAOGGI, TO START THE NEXT AUTUMN

Source text: bit.ly/2ubMg8i

