Aug 1 (Reuters) - UMWELTBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT:

* SAID ON MONDAY H1 AT EUR 3.66 BILLION, BUSINESS VOLUME EXCEEDED THE FIGURE FROM THE END OF 2016 BY A GOOD SEVEN PERCENT

* PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR AMOUNTED TO EUR 18.3 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 22.6 MILLION IN THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)