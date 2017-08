Aug 01 (Reuters) - GUY DEGRENNE SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY, FY REVENUE DOWN 6.7 PCT AT EUR 85.5 MLN

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 10.4 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 5.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 10.2 MLN VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 6,3 MLN YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS A TURNOVER COMPRESSION AND A NEGATIVE OPERATIONAL RESULT FOR FY 2017-2018 Source text for eikon :

