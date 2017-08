Aug 1 (Reuters) - EMOVA GROUP SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY H1 REVENUE EUR 10.7 MLN VS EUR 7.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET RESULT GROUP SHARE PROFIT OF EUR 435,000 VS LOSS OF EUR 510,000 YEAR AGO

* H1 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 269,000 VS EUR 104,000 YEAR AGO

* H1 NET DEBT EUR 7.6 MLN, DOWN 41 PCT PRO FORMA Source text : bit.ly/2uUb5aW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)