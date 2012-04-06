Following are some of the main world news events expected in
the next week (all times GMT). Asterisks denote new listings.
FRIDAY, APRIL 6
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at
the White House Forum on "Women in the Economy".
** VATICAN CITY - Pope Benedict leads the celebration of the
Passion of the Lord on Good Friday.
** ASTANA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit
Kazakhstan.
SATURDAY, APRIL 7
** VATICAN CITY - Pope Benedict leads prayer on Easter eve.
NINGBO, China - Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba
holds annual tri-lateral meeting with his Chinese and South
Korean counterparts (to April 8).
SUNDAY, APRIL 8
SOUTH OSSETIA - Presidential run-off elections in break-away
region of Georgia.
NEW DELHI - Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari visits
India and meets with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
JERUSALEM/ WEST BANK - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
visits Israel and Palestinian territories (to April 9).
BEIJING - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to visit
China (to April 11).
** VATICAN CITY - Pope Benedict celebrates Easter Mass and
gives his blessing to the city and the world (Urbe et Orbe).
MONDAY, APRIL 9
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama holds a meeting
with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.
** WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama hosts the annual
White House Easter Egg Roll.
** JERUSALEM - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti to hold a
news conference.
** HELSINKI - Indian Rural Development Minister Jairam Ramesh
to visit Finland (to April 11).
TUESDAY, APRIL 10
TOKYO - British Prime Minister David Cameron visits Japan
(to April 11) and meets Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.
WASHINGTON - G8 Foreign Ministers meeting.
DAMASCUS - Deadline for Syria Government to partially
implement peace plan of Kofi Annan, the U.N.-Arab League special
envoy to Syria.
MOSCOW - Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem visits
Russia.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11
** WASHINGTON - G8 Foreign Ministers meeting (to April 12).
** TEHRAN - U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan visits Iran for
talks with senior officials on Syria.
SOUTH KOREA - Parliamentary elections.
TOKYO - Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa to visit Japan
(to April 13).
PARIS - French Finance Minister Francois Baroin and Budget
Minister Valerie Pecresse to present the government's multi-year
budget plans to the Senate (1400).
** HAVANA - Mexico's President Felipe Calderon to visit Cuba.
PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special party conference.
THURSDAY, APRIL 12
** PORT-AU-PRINCE - Mexico's President Felipe Calderon to
visit to Haiti.
FRIDAY, APRIL 13
ISTANBUL/BAGHDAD (VENUE TBC) - Iran and six world powers
expected to meet (to April 14), for a round of talks over
Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
PYONGYANG - North Korea to hold a special parliamentary
session during which the reclusive country's new young leader,
Kim Jong-un, is expected to be given a top title aimed at
consolidating his grip on power.
SATURDAY, APRIL 14
CARTAGENA, Colombia - The Sixth Summit of the Americas (to
April 15).