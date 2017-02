LONDON, Sept 22 Oil prices fell over $2 a barrel on Thursday on concerns measures announced by the U.S. Federal Reserve would be insufficient to boost growth, with Brent LCOc1 crude futures trading down at $108.30 a barrel.

A stronger dollar added to downward pressure, with the U.S. currency trading 0.75 percent higher against a basket of currencies heavily weighted by the euro early on Thursday. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Jason Neely)