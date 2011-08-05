LONDON, Aug 4 (IFR) - European primary debt capital markets
(DCM) volumes collapsed in July as the Eurozone sovereign
peripheral crisis and concerns over the US debt ceiling kept
issuers out of the bond market.
The last time July volumes were this bad was in July 2008
according to Thomson Reuters data. The low number is a grim echo
of the dark days of the credit crunch when European markets
stopped functioning.
A mere USD102bn was raised in the market, well below the
previous two years' July volumes at USD139.6bn and USD180.3bn
respectively. And so far, August is on track to be a difficult
month as European policymakers fail to calm markets.
Credit indices have widened out dramatically with the
Crossover hitting a wide of 548bp early on Friday morning, 130bp
wider than where it opened on Monday.
"On a scale of 1 to 10, I am somewhere around 9 and am
pretty concerned about the current situation given that the
multiple actions taken by the EC have not helped the markets,"
said Martin Lukac, credit analyst at Principal Global
Investor.
"The package put together two weeks ago was initially well
received by the market but since, there have been some
skepticism given the lack of details provided and uncertainty
about how it would work in practice. Since then, the market has
been trying to test it out and see if there are enough resources
there."
Very little paper has been sold in Europe with issuance
windows virtually nonexistent amid near constant spread widening
since the end of the May.
BANKS CRUNCHED
Banks have come under pressure as investors have focused on
their exposure to peripheral euro zone sovereign debt.
Markit's Senior Financial index was at 120bp at the start of
April but hit 150bp in early July. It printed at an all-time
high of 212bp earlier on Friday before retreating to 209bp.
According to Thomson Reuters data, European financial bond
volumes have dropped by 57% since June, which was already a bad
month for the sector.
Euro covered bonds issuance has also slowed dramatically and
was down 37% versus the previous month while corporate volumes
were down 22% versus June.
This is a blow for bond bankers who had been hoping at the
beginning of July that the markets would stay open for long
enough to empty a heavy bank bond pipeline that had been
building throughout June.
"Things are really bad," said a head of European DCM. "You
would normally expect to see a rush of issuance in September but
if the markets continue to be this bad, issuers will be forced
to seek alternatives such as private placements but they won't
be able to get large sizes done."
Another European head of DCM echoed this view adding:
"Things look grim: all the peripheral stuff, the US debt ceiling
and the awful economic data are worrying."
He said that market moves have been exacerbated by thin
market conditions, however.
It is not only the weak policymaker response to the crisis
that has been markets under pressure, the fact that the economic
data has been poor has made the macro picture far from
encouraging.
"My real concern right now is the macro picture and the pace
of the economic recovery," said Lukac. "Recent data has been
worrisome and this has put pressure on the market. We expect it
will continue to impact the equity markets but we are quite
bearish and I am not sure there are any near term catalyst to
change things."
Yet, some DCM bankers still believe that a turnaround is
possible. "People think that because there has not been any
issuance, the market is shut," one of the DCM banker said.
"There have been some significant redemptions and little
issuance so investors have got cash to put to work. I think
September will be busy, maybe not prolific busy, but busy."
The other DCM banker agreed. "We have seen throughout the
year that one day you can do a trade, the next you can't," the
banker said. "I expect this to continue and we just have to hope
that investors are able to commit to trades quickly. I expected
that they will be price setters, at least to begin with when the
market reopens."
(Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Alex Chambers)