LONDON, Aug 4 (IFR) - European primary debt capital markets (DCM) volumes collapsed in July as the Eurozone sovereign peripheral crisis and concerns over the US debt ceiling kept issuers out of the bond market.

The last time July volumes were this bad was in July 2008 according to Thomson Reuters data. The low number is a grim echo of the dark days of the credit crunch when European markets stopped functioning.

A mere USD102bn was raised in the market, well below the previous two years' July volumes at USD139.6bn and USD180.3bn respectively. And so far, August is on track to be a difficult month as European policymakers fail to calm markets.

Credit indices have widened out dramatically with the Crossover hitting a wide of 548bp early on Friday morning, 130bp wider than where it opened on Monday.

"On a scale of 1 to 10, I am somewhere around 9 and am pretty concerned about the current situation given that the multiple actions taken by the EC have not helped the markets," said Martin Lukac, credit analyst at Principal Global Investor.

"The package put together two weeks ago was initially well received by the market but since, there have been some skepticism given the lack of details provided and uncertainty about how it would work in practice. Since then, the market has been trying to test it out and see if there are enough resources there."

Very little paper has been sold in Europe with issuance windows virtually nonexistent amid near constant spread widening since the end of the May.

BANKS CRUNCHED

Banks have come under pressure as investors have focused on their exposure to peripheral euro zone sovereign debt.

Markit's Senior Financial index was at 120bp at the start of April but hit 150bp in early July. It printed at an all-time high of 212bp earlier on Friday before retreating to 209bp.

According to Thomson Reuters data, European financial bond volumes have dropped by 57% since June, which was already a bad month for the sector.

Euro covered bonds issuance has also slowed dramatically and was down 37% versus the previous month while corporate volumes were down 22% versus June.

This is a blow for bond bankers who had been hoping at the beginning of July that the markets would stay open for long enough to empty a heavy bank bond pipeline that had been building throughout June.

"Things are really bad," said a head of European DCM. "You would normally expect to see a rush of issuance in September but if the markets continue to be this bad, issuers will be forced to seek alternatives such as private placements but they won't be able to get large sizes done."

Another European head of DCM echoed this view adding: "Things look grim: all the peripheral stuff, the US debt ceiling and the awful economic data are worrying."

He said that market moves have been exacerbated by thin market conditions, however.

It is not only the weak policymaker response to the crisis that has been markets under pressure, the fact that the economic data has been poor has made the macro picture far from encouraging.

"My real concern right now is the macro picture and the pace of the economic recovery," said Lukac. "Recent data has been worrisome and this has put pressure on the market. We expect it will continue to impact the equity markets but we are quite bearish and I am not sure there are any near term catalyst to change things."

Yet, some DCM bankers still believe that a turnaround is possible. "People think that because there has not been any issuance, the market is shut," one of the DCM banker said.

"There have been some significant redemptions and little issuance so investors have got cash to put to work. I think September will be busy, maybe not prolific busy, but busy."

The other DCM banker agreed. "We have seen throughout the year that one day you can do a trade, the next you can't," the banker said. "I expect this to continue and we just have to hope that investors are able to commit to trades quickly. I expected that they will be price setters, at least to begin with when the market reopens."

(Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Alex Chambers)