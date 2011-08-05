WARSAW Aug 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

PKN

Poland's top refiner swings to a second quarter net profit of 899 million zlotys ($316 million), beating market expectations.

CHINA, EU

China will support the euro and wants to strengthen cooperation with other countries in order to help rebuild the global economy, China's Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi is quoted as saying by Polish daily Rzeczpospolita.

JULY FX RESERVES

The Polish central bank releases FX reserves data for July.

TVN

The media group's largest investor, ITI Group, will only consider selling its 56-percent stake in TVN to a sector player, one of ITI's owners tells Rzeczpospolita.

PGNIG

Poland's energy regulator URE took a first step towards freeing natural gas prices by starting a poll of existing and potential market players on their views regarding liberalisation, the regulator said on Thursday.

BUDIMEX

Poland's largest builder, will pay 225 million zlotys ($79 million) to buy railway construction company PNI from the state rail carrier PKP to expand its presence in infrastructure projects.

AIR FORCE

Poland's new defence minister sacked more than a dozen top air force and defence ministry officials as part of a wide-ranging shakeup of the military after a scathing report into last year's plane crash that killed the country's president.

