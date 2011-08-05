WARSAW Aug 5 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
PKN
Poland's top refiner swings to a second quarter net profit
of 899 million zlotys ($316 million), beating market
expectations.
CHINA, EU
China will support the euro and wants to strengthen
cooperation with other countries in order to help rebuild the
global economy, China's Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi is quoted
as saying by Polish daily Rzeczpospolita.
JULY FX RESERVES
The Polish central bank releases FX reserves data
for July.
TVN
The media group's largest investor, ITI Group, will only
consider selling its 56-percent stake in TVN to a sector player,
one of ITI's owners tells Rzeczpospolita.
PGNIG
Poland's energy regulator URE took a first step towards
freeing natural gas prices by starting a poll of existing and
potential market players on their views regarding
liberalisation, the regulator said on Thursday.
BUDIMEX
Poland's largest builder, will pay 225 million zlotys ($79
million) to buy railway construction company PNI from the state
rail carrier PKP to expand its presence in infrastructure
projects.
AIR FORCE
Poland's new defence minister sacked more than a dozen top
air force and defence ministry officials as part of a
wide-ranging shakeup of the military after a scathing report
into last year's plane crash that killed the country's
president.
