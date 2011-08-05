* Western sanctions targeting Iranian line IRISL
* Tehran says nuclear energy for peaceful purposes
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Aug 5 Several shipping companies have
launched a legal challenge against the European Union after the
bloc imposed sanctions on them over their suspected involvement
in Iran's nuclear programme and arms trafficking, a court
application showed.
In May the EU extended its sanctions adding more than 100
new entities to a list of companies and people affected,
including those it said were owned or controlled by the Islamic
Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), already targeted under
previous measures.
In a summary application filed last week with the General
Court of the European Union in Luxembourg, 36 entities led by
Hamburg based shipping firm Ocean Capital Administration sought
an annulment of financial sanctions which, they said had led to
an EU-wide freeze of their assets.
"The result is that they are unable to trade or carry out
business at all within the EU, and are not able to obtain
insurance or reinsurance for hull or machinery from any European
company, and it is prohibited to load or unload their cargoes in
EU ports," the application said.
The companies, based in Germany, Malta and Cyprus, said the
financial effects and damage to their reputation from the
"serious allegations" was enormous.
"This is incorrect, unsubstantiated and unjustified. None of
the applicants is engaged in, directly associated with, or
provides support for, Iran's proliferation-sensitive activities,
or the development of Iran's nuclear weapon delivery systems,"
they said.
"None of the applicants is owned or controlled by an entity
that is engaged in or supports such activities."
The EU move was part of a wider sanctions campaign led by
Western states aimed mostly at forcing Tehran to curb its
nuclear energy drive, which they suspect is meant to develop
atomic bombs. Iran denies this, saying it wants nuclear energy
only for electricity or medical treatments.
"The European Commission is fully aware of legal proceedings
initiated by IRISL at the EU's General Court and is intervening
in these cases in order to defend the legality of EU sanctions,"
a Commission spokesman said.
Maryam Taher, with M Taher & Co Solicitors representing the
36 entities, said this was the second annulment application
made. The first was filed by the law firm in October 2010 on
behalf of IRISL directly and 19 other companies against the
Council of the European Union.
"According to our instructions IRISL have always maintained
that it is not state owned or state sponsored company," she told
Reuters.
In recent months IRISL has faced sanctions-related pressure
from both the EU and the United States, which have said the
shipping line has engaged in illegal activity, which the company
has denied.
"The Council of the European Union have not submitted any
evidence linking IRISL to the nuclear proliferation activities
of Iran which is the only basis for imposing asset freezing
measures against an entity under the EU," the shipping line said
in its October application.
Sanctions have caused several IRISL vessels to have been
temporarily seized in foreign ports in recent months. Earlier
this year, loss of business due to sanctions pushed Johnson
Stevens Agencies Ltd, the UK's leading British ship line agent
that used to represent IRISL, into
administration.
IRISL was at the centre of a trade scandal in Israel this
year. It has denied any involvement.
