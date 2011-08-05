BUCHAREST Aug 5Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Friday.
HEALTH
Romania's Health Minister Cseke Attila resigned his post on
Thursday saying he was not consulted before the centrist
coalition government revised this year's budget.
Attila is a member of the ethnic Hungarian Party (UDMR), a
junior coalition partner, which has 15 days to nominate a
replacement.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Romanian Transport Minister Anca Boagiu holds a news
conference on infrastructure topics following a government
budget revision at 0800 GMT.
ROMANIA SELLS 372 MLN LEI IN 5-YEAR T-BONDS AT 7.35 PCT
Romania sold a less than planned 372 million lei ($126
million) in 5-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average
accepted yield at 7.35 percent, from 7.30 percent at a previous
July 14 tender, central bank data showed.
CEZ SAYS STRUGGLING OVER ROMANIAN STATE FIRM'S DEBT
The Romanian unit of Czech power group CEZ CEZPsp.PR is
struggling to cope with debt owed by state-owned railway company
CFR, and warned the unpaid bills would deter investment, country
manager Jan Veskrna said on Thursday.
ROMANIA NET WAGES RISE 3.5 PCT YEAR/YEAR IN JUNE
The average net wage in Romania rose 3.5 percent on the year
in June and 1 percent on the month to 1,472 lei ($497.3), data
from the National Statistics Board (INS) showed on Thursday.
BECHTEL
U.S. construction giant Bechtel will continue works on just
the two sections of the Transylvania Motorway in Romania it had
already started and the construction costs will be lowered,
following renegotiations with officials, the government said.
Bechtel has already received 1.25 billion euros of the
initial total cost of 2.2 billion for the 415-kilometer
motorway, although it has only built 52 kilometers so far.
The government is now free to tender works for the remaining
segments to other builders and will not pay penalties to
Bechtel. It still needs to pay back leftover bills worth some 90
million euros. The motorway's total cost is now estimated at 3.2
billion euros.
ANTIBIOTICE IASI
Romania's last remaining state-owned pharmaceutical firm
Antibiotice Iasi will invest 12 million euros,
including non-refundable European Union funds. to expand its
production lines by 2013. Ziarul Financiar, Page 8
WIND ENERGY
EDP Renovaveis, a unit of Energias de Portugal , has
borrowed 190 million euros from the EBRD, IFC and a consortium
of Societe Generale , Unicredit and CaixaBank
to build 2 wind parks in Romania worth 228 megawatts.
Adevarul, Page 20
