BUCHAREST Aug 5

HEALTH

Romania's Health Minister Cseke Attila resigned his post on Thursday saying he was not consulted before the centrist coalition government revised this year's budget.

Attila is a member of the ethnic Hungarian Party (UDMR), a junior coalition partner, which has 15 days to nominate a replacement.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Romanian Transport Minister Anca Boagiu holds a news conference on infrastructure topics following a government budget revision at 0800 GMT.

ROMANIA SELLS 372 MLN LEI IN 5-YEAR T-BONDS AT 7.35 PCT

Romania sold a less than planned 372 million lei ($126 million) in 5-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 7.35 percent, from 7.30 percent at a previous July 14 tender, central bank data showed.

CEZ SAYS STRUGGLING OVER ROMANIAN STATE FIRM'S DEBT

The Romanian unit of Czech power group CEZ CEZPsp.PR is struggling to cope with debt owed by state-owned railway company CFR, and warned the unpaid bills would deter investment, country manager Jan Veskrna said on Thursday.

ROMANIA NET WAGES RISE 3.5 PCT YEAR/YEAR IN JUNE

The average net wage in Romania rose 3.5 percent on the year in June and 1 percent on the month to 1,472 lei ($497.3), data from the National Statistics Board (INS) showed on Thursday.

BECHTEL

U.S. construction giant Bechtel will continue works on just the two sections of the Transylvania Motorway in Romania it had already started and the construction costs will be lowered, following renegotiations with officials, the government said.

Bechtel has already received 1.25 billion euros of the initial total cost of 2.2 billion for the 415-kilometer motorway, although it has only built 52 kilometers so far.

The government is now free to tender works for the remaining segments to other builders and will not pay penalties to Bechtel. It still needs to pay back leftover bills worth some 90 million euros. The motorway's total cost is now estimated at 3.2 billion euros.

ANTIBIOTICE IASI

Romania's last remaining state-owned pharmaceutical firm Antibiotice Iasi will invest 12 million euros, including non-refundable European Union funds. to expand its production lines by 2013. Ziarul Financiar, Page 8

WIND ENERGY

EDP Renovaveis, a unit of Energias de Portugal , has borrowed 190 million euros from the EBRD, IFC and a consortium of Societe Generale , Unicredit and CaixaBank to build 2 wind parks in Romania worth 228 megawatts.

Adevarul, Page 20

