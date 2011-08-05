LONDON Aug 5 Europe bank shares tumbled over 3 percent to a two-year low on Friday as fears mounted that the euro zone crisis is spinning out of control and will spread to Spain and Italy.

"The possibility that we are heading into another credit crunch is very high," said Brown Shipley fund manager John Smith in Britain.

Royal Bank of Scotland shares crashed 12 percent after it posted a loss after taking a big hit on Greek bonds, while UK rivals Barclays and Lloyds slumped 8 percent.

Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit were suspended limit down in Milan.

The STOXX 600 European bank index fell 3.1 percent to 149.6 points by 0720 GMT after falling as low as 148, its lowest level since April 2009.

Investors have been rattled by fears the euro zone debt crisis will spread to Italy, which could saddle its banks with massive losses as they hold tens of billions of euros of domestic bonds. That has dragged Italian bank shares to valuations below the lows seen at the depth of the 2008/09 financial crisis, of less than 0.32 times book value. (Reporting by Steve Slater and Sudip Kar-Gupta)