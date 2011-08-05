LONDON Aug 5 LME aluminium fell to its lowest since late January on Friday as investors shed risk on prospects a global economic soft patch could worsen, reversing an earlier bounce after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data for July.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange fell to $2,447 a tonne and was trading at that level at 1455 GMT, down from a close of $2,476 on Thursday. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Anthony Barker)