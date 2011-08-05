UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
LONDON Aug 5 LME aluminium fell to its lowest since late January on Friday as investors shed risk on prospects a global economic soft patch could worsen, reversing an earlier bounce after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data for July.
Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange fell to $2,447 a tonne and was trading at that level at 1455 GMT, down from a close of $2,476 on Thursday. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.