* Gulf of Guinea seeing growing spate of attacks
* Concerns over possible rise in ship insurance costs
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Aug 8 London's marine insurance market
has added Benin to a list of areas deemed high risk due to an
escalation of pirate attacks in the area, a senior official
said.
Pirates attacked two Panamanian-flagged tankers carrying oil
off the coast of Benin last week but were driven off by the
Benin navy before they could steal the cargoes.
The incidents were the latest in a string of attacks on
ships in the Gulf of Guinea off west-central Africa that
analysts say is threatening an emerging trade hub and a growing
source of oil, metals and cocoa to world markets.
Last week the Joint War Committee (JWC), which groups
syndicate members from the Lloyd's Market Association (LMA) and
representatives from London's insurance company market, added
Benin to a list of areas it considered high risk for merchant
vessels and prone to war, strikes, terrorism and related perils.
"There have some incidents in that area and the underwriters
need to be able to react," said Neil Smith, head of underwriting
at the LMA. "It will be up to underwriters to determine the cost
of policy cover," he told Reuters.
Gulf of Guinea nations produce more than 3 million barrels
of oil per day (bpd) -- about 4 percent of the global total --
mostly for European and American markets, with the bulk coming
from OPEC-member Nigeria at 2.2 million bpd.
The JWC also added the waters off Benin and Nigeria's
exclusive economic zones in the Gulf of Guinea to the high risk
zone.
"Costs will likely increase if insurance premiums rise for
vessel operators working in the region," said John Drake, a
senior risk consultant with security firm AKE.
Other countries on the JWC list include Iran, Pakistan,
Ivory Coast, Somalia and Yemen. Libya was added in March.
Stretching from Guinea in west Africa down to Angola in the
southwest, the Gulf of Guinea spans a dozen countries.
An Italian tanker was freed in late July after having being
seized by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea off Benin.
"Benin is seeing a current spike in activity, but there have
been other spikes in other parts of the region over the past two
years, such as off the coast of (Cameroon's) Bakassi peninsula,"
said Drake.
"The Niger Delta is also an area of concern, and opportunist
criminals pose a risk in a number of harbours in the region."
Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea is rising but is not on the
scale seen off Somalia, where armed seaborne gangs in the Indian
Ocean are making millions of dollars in ransoms and becoming
increasingly violent.
"The recent spate of hijackings off Benin does not indicate
that Somali pirates have arrived in the region to set up a local
franchise. It does, however, indicate that pirates can and will
look to how 'the competition' is doing," said Michael Frodl, a
Washington lawyer and head of C-LEVEL Maritime risks.
"Pirates off West Africa are now at the very least being
inspired by the example of Somalis."
AKE's Drake said conditions would not become as bad as
witnessed off Somalia. "While under-resourced, there is at least
a police force and judiciary in place in the Gulf of Guinea who
will be able to stop pirates from holding vessels for large
detention periods," Drake said.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)