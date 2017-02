DUBAI Aug 7 Dubai builder Arabtec , the largest builder in the United Arab Emirates by market value, made a net profit of 28.9 million UAE dirhams, compared with a net profit of 111.1 million dirhams in the same period last year, the company reported in a statement on Sunday. Arabtec posted second quarter revenue of 1.2 billion dirhams. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Shaheen Pasha)