LONDON, Aug 8 International Power , 70 percent owned by French utility GDF Suez , said it has signed power purchase agreements(PPA) for two wind farms in Ontario, Canada.

IPR-GDF SUEZ North America has secured 20-year PPAs with the Ontario Power Authority for all the output from the 99 megawatt Erieau and East Lake St. Clair wind projects, the company said on Monday.

Each project is estimated to cost about C$300 million($305.4 million) and commissioning of both facilities is expected in 2013.

"Canada is a key market for renewable energy, with high quality projects that are supported by long term Feed-In Tariffs (FIT)," International Power Chief Executive Philip Cox said.

Ontario's FIT scheme pays generous, above-market rates to producers of renewable energy from sources such as the sun and wind under 20-year, fixed-price contracts.

International Power shares were up 0.2 percent at 289.1 pence at 1200 GMT.

($1 = 0.982 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Matt Scuffham)