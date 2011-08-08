LONDON, Aug 8 (IFR) - The better tone in the European FIG bond market on Monday morning did not last long and by midday, indices were back to where they were on Friday.

The improvement in the market mood followed the ECB's announcement at the weekend that it would buy Italian and Spanish bonds.

However, a combination of thin volumes, ongoing worries about the state of Western countries' public finances and the downgrade of the US's credit rating by S&P by one notch have contributed to the reversal in spread performance.

The Senior Financials index which had tightened by as much as 17bp on the day to 194bp earlier, was back up to Friday's closing price of 211bp. Meanwhile, the Sub Financial index, which opened at 364bp tightened to 340bp although it has since widened to 371bp.

"The market just isn't in the mood to hear good news right now," said one syndicate head. "It's disappointing that the positive reaction to such a supportive move from the ECB has been so short-lived in financials. I think the US downgrade was largely priced in but it certainly hasn't helped."

He and several of his colleagues elsewhere cautioned against reading too much into secondary levels, given that trading volumes remain extremely low. Dealers are marking bonds wider, but there is no real turnover while real money investors continue to sit out the volatility.

LACK OF CONVICTION

According to one market update, the overall market tone feels confused and there is a "clear lack of conviction among accounts as to where the market heads from here. In this environment the path of least resistance remains softer and amidst a quiet August, a small group of sellers can move the market disproportionately wider."

One syndicate official said that investors are faced with a dilemma as to where to put their cash, given the parlous state of credit and equity markets and limited yields available in the few safe-haven investments such as Bunds. On the FIG side, he predicted that issuers are likely to opt for the private placement market.

"When the cash is there but the public markets are just too expensive and volatile, private placements look much more attractive to the national champion issuers able to issue publicly," he said. "They may well stay away from the public market for the rest of the year in euros. It's risky of course, and who's to say that conditions won't be worse in January, but I think they're going to explore other options for now, such as Yen, Aussie dollars and niche currencies where appropriate."

SECONDARY WEAKENS

The Spanish and Italian government cash curve is holding on to the morning's gains, with both 90bp tighter to Bunds in five years, but have given up some of their gains in CDS, with both 45bp tighter on the day, from 75bp tighter earlier.

Italian and Spanish banks are seeing pronounced reversals in CDS. BBVA and Santander were 30bp and 35bp tighter earlier, at 287bp and 270bp in five years, but they are now at 300bp and 272bp respectively. UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and Monte Dei Paschi were 30bp, 20bp and 25bp tighter earlier at 335bp, 290bp and 390bp, but are now at 357bp, 306bp and 399bp.

Recent bond deals from those issuers also performed earlier but are giving up their gains. BBVA's April 2016s tightened from 310bp over Z-spreads on the bid side at Friday's close to 297bp this morning but are now a basis point wider, while Santander's May 2015s, which closed on Friday at 302bp, tightened to 290bp earlier but are now seen 3bp wider.

UniCredit's August 2013s, which priced in February, tightened by 9bp from Friday's closing level of 350bp but are now seen bid at 351bp. Intesa Sanpaolo's November 2013s, priced in May, earlier came in by 29bp from Friday's closing level of 341bp, but are now 7bp wider from the morning's tights at 319bp.

POPOLARE CONSIDERS RETAIL ISSUE

Banco Popolare is planning a retail bond issue of at least EUR600m and up to EUR1bn that will carry a 3.5 year maturity, according to the Italian newspaper Il Sole 2 Ore. The coupon will start at 4.0% and will rise after two years. The report also notes that the bond will be issued in EUR250m tranches with the first due on August 31.

RBS analysts said that Popolare has seen a big increase in funding costs, as it has been punished by the markets as being one of the weaker second-tier Italian names, and one of the banks that did not perform well in the stress tests.

"Retail support has been key to the Italian banks as they have come under pressure from institutional bondholders, and it is a positive for Popolare in an otherwise bleak outlook," they wrote. "We remain unconvinced on Popolare although the ECB bond buybacks in Italy should create a tightening in spreads in Popolare, which has been a high Beta name throughout this year's volatility".

Relative value for Italian retail bonds in the past has logically been gauged from secondary market levels of the issuer's existing institutional and retail targeted issues. In the case of Banco Popolare, the closest senior institutional issue in terms of maturity would be the outstanding EUR1bn 4.125% October 2014, which is quoted a few basis points tighter today from Friday at swaps plus 407bp bid.

This equates to a widening move of 77.5bp compared to this time last week and 175bp in the past month, according to Tradeweb. It also offers a current yield of around 6.295%, notably higher than the initial 4.0% coupon on the retail bond, once again underlying the attraction of Popolare's local market.

An indicative five-year CDS level on the bank was at 615bp/665bp at the open today, according to Markit.

"Retail bonds are expensive, but this is one of few opportunities open to a name like Popolare," said a syndicate banker familiar with the Italian banking sector. "Fortunately a number of second-tier Italian banks, including this one, got a lot of deals done earlier in the year which relieves some of the pressure, but the clock is ticking." (Reporting by Matthew Attwood, Editing by Helene Durand)