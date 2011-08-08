LONDON Aug 8 World stocks fell to their lowest level in nearly 11 months on Monday as investors grew worried that weekend talks between policymakers following a U.S. sovereign rating downgrade may not be enough to restore market confidence.

Selling momentum accelerated into the U.S. open, with U.S. stock futures SPc1 falling 2.5 percent.

The benchmark MSCI all-country index fell nearly 1.4 percent on the day to hit fresh 2011 lows and the lowest level since September 2010. The MSCI emerging index was down 3.2 percent to hit its lowest since September 2010. (Reporting by Natsuko Waki and Sebastian Tong)