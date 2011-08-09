WARSAW Aug 9 Polish mid-sized lender Kredyt Bank , slated for sale by the Belgian KBC group, surprised by reporting a second-quarter net profit of 88 million zlotys ($30.8 million) on Tuesday, a six-fold year-on-year rise.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected lower provisions and better retail portfolio quality to allow for a rise in Kredyt Bank's bottom line to 79 million zlotys.

The result pegs the lender's first-half net earnings at 222 million zlotys, three times its year-ago figure.

Last month KBC said it received the European Commission's approval to ditch flotations of its Czech and Hungarian subsidiaries, and sell Kredyt Bank as well as Poland's No.2 insurer, Warta instead. ($1 = 2.861 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)