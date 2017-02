LONDON Aug 9 Sterling fell and gilts rose on Tuesday after data showed UK manufacturing output fell unexpectedly in June and the trade deficit widened, highlighting the fragility of the UK economic recovery.

The pound was last trading at $1.6327 versus the dollar from around $1.6370 before the data release.

The September gilt future was 21 ticks up at 127.35 after the release, having stood at 127.24, 10 ticks up, beforehand. (Reporting by London Markets Team)