LONDON Aug 9 The Swiss franc hit a record high against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday as a broad sell-off in risky assets prompted investors to plough into the safe-haven currency.

The euro tumbled to 1.0475 Swiss francs, its lowest since the single currency was introduced in 1999, dropping a franc within seconds, while the dollar fell to 0.7359 franc, its lowest ever.

