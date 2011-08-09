LONDON Aug 9 The dollar extended losses versus the yen on Tuesday, hitting a session low and pushing further below levels at which Japanese authorities stepped into the market last week to sell the yen for dollars to tame the Japanese currency's excessive strength.

The U.S. currency fell roughly 1 percent on the day to 76.99 yen according to electronic trading platform EBS. Traders cited selling by a large U.S. bank as pushing the U.S. currency lower, while bids were seen around 76.60 yen and below, which were seen limiting a further fall for the moment. (Reporting by London Forex Team)