LONDON Aug 9 The dollar fell 2 percent on the day against the Swiss franc on Tuesday, extending losses to hit a record trough as the U.S. currency tumbled against currencies percieved to be safe havens. The U.S. currency fell as low as 0.7359 Swiss franc, according to electronic trading platform EBS. In earlier trade, it fell nearly 1 percent on the day versus the yen to 76.99 yen. (Reporting by London Forex Team)