BRIEF-Bioptix Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing
* Bioptix Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Aug 9 The dollar fell 2 percent on the day against the Swiss franc on Tuesday, extending losses to hit a record trough as the U.S. currency tumbled against currencies percieved to be safe havens. The U.S. currency fell as low as 0.7359 Swiss franc, according to electronic trading platform EBS. In earlier trade, it fell nearly 1 percent on the day versus the yen to 76.99 yen. (Reporting by London Forex Team)
* Lux Ventures II, L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies Inc as of October 13, 2016 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2knLBwC) Further company coverage:
Feb 8 The scads of analysts and fund managers at some money management firms may just be there as window dressing.