LONDON Aug 9 European equities pared losses on Tuesday as mining shares changed track following a rebound in base metals prices, and as U.S. stock index futures turned positive in technical buying.

At 1102 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.6 percent at 930.69 points after falling about 5 percent earlier in the session.

Futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, the Dow Jones DJc1 and the Nasdaq 100 NDc1 were up 1.2 to 1.5 percent after falling earlier. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)