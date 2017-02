LONDON Aug 9 European shares turned positive on Tuesday as investors bought oversold cyclical stocks and Wall Street opened higher on hopes there will be clues in a Federal Reserve statement, expected at 1915 GMT, of a plan to further stimulate the economy.

By 1331 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.4 percent at 939.71 points, having earlier been down as low as 888.11. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson) (Created by Joanne Frearson)