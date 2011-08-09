ACCRA Aug 9 Ghana has ordered five aircraft for the military including an Embraer 190 jet with logistic support and two Airbus C-295 planes totalling about $200 million, the country's defence minister said on Tuesday.

The Brazilian-made Embraer 190, together with the construction of an ultra-modern hangar, will cost the West African nation about $105.3 million, Joseph Henry Smith told a news conference in Accra.

The five planes are expected to be delivered by the end of 2012, Smith said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo)