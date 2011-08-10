WARSAW Aug 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

BONDS

Poland's finance ministry will offer up to 5 billion zlotys in bonds maturing in 2013,2014 and 2016 at a tender on Wednesday (results expected at around 1000).

JSW

The coal miner is in exclusive talks to buy an 85 percent stake in state-owned coke maker Victoria.

