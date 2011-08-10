* Strong results due to high advertising sales

* EPS rises to 1.07 shillings from 0.74 shillings

NAIROBI Aug 10 Kenya's top marketing firm, Scangroup , posted a 96 percent jump in half-year pretax profit, buoyed by strong advertising sales.

The listed communications and marketing firm said pretax profit for the first six months of the year climbed to 520.95 million shillings ($5.48 million) compared with 265.54 million the previous year, thanks to a 70 percent jump in billings.

Earnings per share rose to 1.07 shillings from 0.74 shillings in the same period last year, the firm said in a statement. Revenue climbed 87 percent to 1.52 billion shillings. The company did not recommend a dividend.

Scangroup handles many of east Africa's big advertising accounts and also operates in Uganda and Tanzania and has plans for more expansion across Africa.

Scangroup, part-owned by WPP , the world's largest advertising group, said in April it was poised to make four acquisitions in the next three years across Africa and set up a new operation to diversify its revenue base.

The firm saw massive growth in 2010 after acquiring a majority stake in Ogilvy Africa BV and Ogilvy East Africa, which gave it access to eight countries.

The biggest firm in its sector in east and central Africa said it planned to venture into Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique and an unnamed francophone country through acquisitions, with the first two buys expected this year. It also eyes operations in Angola. ($1 = 95.100 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Muralikumar Anantharaman)