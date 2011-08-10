DUBAI Aug 10 Developer Nakheel, Dubai World's
property arm, will issue a $1.63 billion Islamic bond
to trade creditors by August 25, its chairman was quoted as
saying in a local newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Ali Rashid Lootah also said Deutsche Bank would
manage the process, which will take place over two to three
months in the remarks to Arabic language daily al-Khaleej.
The developer, which ran a parallel $10.9 billion
restructuring process to parent Dubai World, has offered trade
creditors repayment of 40 percent cash and the remaining 60
percent in the form of an Islamic bond, or sukuk.
Lootah said the firm, which overstretched itself with
projects such as islands in the shape of palms, has completed
all administrative and accounting measures related to the
sukuk's issuance.
The sukuk was delayed from June, with the company citing
administrative issues.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Amran Abocar)