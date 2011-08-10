LONDON Aug 10 Sterling fell broadly while gilt futures extended gains on Wednesday after the Bank of England lowered its economic growth forecast, adding to the view that UK interest rates will stay low well into next year, while also keeping alive the market's view that more quantitative easing may be considered if the economy continues to suffer.

In its quarterly inflation report, the BoE said its forecasts showed Britain's economy will grow more slowly this year and next than expected three months ago due to a weaker global economy, meaning inflation is likely to fall rapidly next year.

Sterling plumbed a session low of $1.6192, compared with $1.6250 before the report's release.

The euro rose to 88.86 pence, its highest in a month.

The September gilt future extended gains, and was last up more than one full point on the day at 127.72 from 127.48 just before the report. Short sterling futures firmed slightly across the 2011/2012 strip.