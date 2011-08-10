LONDON Aug 10 Sterling fell broadly while gilt
futures extended gains on Wednesday after the Bank of England
lowered its economic growth forecast, adding to the view that UK
interest rates will stay low well into next year, while also
keeping alive the market's view that more quantitative easing
may be considered if the economy continues to suffer.
In its quarterly inflation report, the BoE said its
forecasts showed Britain's economy will grow more slowly this
year and next than expected three months ago due to a weaker
global economy, meaning inflation is likely to fall rapidly next
year.
Sterling plumbed a session low of $1.6192, compared
with $1.6250 before the report's release.
The euro rose to 88.86 pence, its highest in a
month.
The September gilt future extended gains, and was
last up more than one full point on the day at 127.72 from
127.48 just before the report. Short sterling futures firmed
slightly across the 2011/2012 strip.
(Reporting by London Treasury Team)