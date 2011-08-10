LONDON Aug 10 Russia must provide a predictable
tax regime, the IEA said on Wednesday, if it is to maintain oil
output at above 10 million barrels per day (bpd), drawn in part
from challenging fields that might only pay if prices stay above
$100 a barrel.
Russia's production has repeatedly hit records of above 10
million bpd, more than that of OPEC's top producer Saudi Arabia,
whose output in July rose to a 30-year high of 9.8 million bpd,
the IEA said.
For 2011 and 2013, the IEA forecasts Russia will see
combined production growth of 150,000 bpd, but for the longer
term, it could be capped by a series of obstacles.
"To succeed, they will have to balance Russia's own needs
for fiscal revenue with the imperative to sustain investment by
local and foreign companies alike," the International Energy
Agency wrote in its monthly report.
Oil production has been stimulated by tax breaks for the
most difficult and costly fields, notably in Eastern Siberia.
As oil prices have risen, however, Russia has attempted to
eliminate some tax breaks, arguing higher prices alone should be
enough.
Gazprom Neft , which holds the licence to develop
the Messoyakh field in Yamal-Nenets in Siberia, says it will
need prices sustained at more than $100 a barrel in the
long-term to make the development pay.
Brent LCOc1 was trading above $105 a barrel on Wednesday,
more than $20 below the year's peak of $127.02 hit in April.
