LONDON Aug 10 Russia must provide a predictable tax regime, the IEA said on Wednesday, if it is to maintain oil output at above 10 million barrels per day (bpd), drawn in part from challenging fields that might only pay if prices stay above $100 a barrel.

Russia's production has repeatedly hit records of above 10 million bpd, more than that of OPEC's top producer Saudi Arabia, whose output in July rose to a 30-year high of 9.8 million bpd, the IEA said.

For 2011 and 2013, the IEA forecasts Russia will see combined production growth of 150,000 bpd, but for the longer term, it could be capped by a series of obstacles.

"To succeed, they will have to balance Russia's own needs for fiscal revenue with the imperative to sustain investment by local and foreign companies alike," the International Energy Agency wrote in its monthly report.

Oil production has been stimulated by tax breaks for the most difficult and costly fields, notably in Eastern Siberia.

As oil prices have risen, however, Russia has attempted to eliminate some tax breaks, arguing higher prices alone should be enough.

Gazprom Neft , which holds the licence to develop the Messoyakh field in Yamal-Nenets in Siberia, says it will need prices sustained at more than $100 a barrel in the long-term to make the development pay.

Brent LCOc1 was trading above $105 a barrel on Wednesday, more than $20 below the year's peak of $127.02 hit in April. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis)