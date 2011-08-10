Aug 10 STOCKHOLM Aug 10 Sweden's
central bank has
intensified contacts with market participants and other central
banks and has all the tools it needs to counter any turbulence,
a senior official said on Wednesday.
Mattias Persson, head of the central bank's financial
stability department, also told Reuters that domestic banks were
in a good shape and had access to the funding markets they
needed.
"It is clear that we see that we have everything necessary,
that we know how to act and it is clear that we have taken all
the steps," he said.
"We have intensified our contacts with the market, with
banks and with other central bankers to get a picture of what is
happening and how the Swedish banks and the Swedish financial
sector are being impacted."
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson)