Aug 10 STOCKHOLM Aug 10 Sweden's central bank has intensified contacts with market participants and other central banks and has all the tools it needs to counter any turbulence, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Mattias Persson, head of the central bank's financial stability department, also told Reuters that domestic banks were in a good shape and had access to the funding markets they needed.

"It is clear that we see that we have everything necessary, that we know how to act and it is clear that we have taken all the steps," he said.

"We have intensified our contacts with the market, with banks and with other central bankers to get a picture of what is happening and how the Swedish banks and the Swedish financial sector are being impacted."