STOCKHOLM Aug 10 Leading bearings maker SKF AB (SKFb.ST) said on Wednesday it was standing by an outlook for slightly higher demand in the third quarter despite recent volatility in global markets.

"Based on our dialogue with the market -- meaning clients rather than what happens on the stock market from day to day -- we see no reason to change our outlook right now. We are sticking to what we said mid year. We see slightly higher demand in the third quarter compared with the second quarter," SKF head of communications, Ingalill Ostman, told Reuters.

SKF, seen as a bellwether for the manufacturing sector with its bearings used in items ranging from jets to dishwashers, has seen a boost to profit margins from rising demand and costs cuts made during the global financial crisis.

Ostman noted that SKF in July had already highlighted increased market uncertainty. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)