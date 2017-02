LONDON Aug 10 Sterling fell 1 percent on the day versus the dollar on Wednesday as a sell-off in stocks and higher-yielding currencies fuelled investor demand for relative safe haven currencies.

The pound dropped to a session low of $1.6150 as concerns about the French banking system weighed on global financial markets.

Sentiment towards sterling had already taken a knock earlier in the session when the Bank of England downgraded economic growth forecasts in its quarterly inflation report. (Reporting by Nia Williams)