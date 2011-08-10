* Bonds rally as market sees small chance of rate cut

* Rand among worst EM performers

* Stocks give up earlier gains

By Stella Mapenzauswa and Helen Nyambura-Mwaura

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 10 South Africa's rand weakened more than 2.3 percent against the dollar on Wednesday, ranking among the worst performers in a basket of emerging market currencies as global uncertainty kept investors jittery about high risk assets.

Government bonds rallied during Johannesburg afternoon trade -- although they later retreated -- as market players priced in a slight chance of an interest rate cut due to a bleak outlook for domestic growth, which is heavily reliant on global demand.

Stocks gave up most of their earlier gains after a plunge in European banks helped trigger a sell-off in local lenders such as Nedbank . Resource stocks, however, held on to their gains despite the turn around in fortunes.

The rand plumbed a session low of 7.28 against the greenback and was at 7.359 by 1556 GMT, down 1.8 percent on Tuesday's close in New York. This left it in the bottom six of 20 emerging market currencies monitored by Reuters.

The rand pulled back sharply from its strongest level of 7.0750 earlier, which had been triggered by comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday that it would hold interest rates near zero for at least two more years.

"During the morning, the rand was stronger as the market digested the Fed's comments, which boosted sentiment. However there are still too many risks from the global environment and uncertainty is broad-based," said Anisha Arora, an emerging markets analyst at 4CAST.

"In this situation preference for the dollar increases, hence rand appetite was dented, accordingly seen in other emerging crosses."

While the dollar remains the currency of choice, the rand could come under enough pressure to test the 7.30 level, traders said, predicting choppy trade for the next few sessions while investors try to make sense of global markets.

Government bonds soared earlier in the day, with yields falling as much as 20 basis points to levels last seen around November 2010.

Yields later recovered, however, with the four-year bond closing 1 basis point lower on the day at 6.91 percent while the yield on the 2026 bond added 3 basis points to 8.255 percent.

Traders said the market was now pricing in a small chance of an interest rate cut as the domestic economic outlook turned dim on financial markets turmoil and gloom about the global economy.

"We have taken rate hikes off the table for 2011," said one Johannesburg-based bank, which previously said it expected a rate increase in November 2011 after a cumulative 650 basis points of cuts in the two years to November 2010.

The Reserve Bank has left rates unchanged at four policy meetings so far this year.

The gold miners' index on the Johannesburg bourse closed over 6 percent up with Harmony Gold gaining more than 8 percent to close at 100.29 rand.

The Top-40 index of blue chips -- which had risen more than 3 percent earlier -- retraced its steps to close 1 percent higher at 25,453.22. The broader All-Share index was up 0.9 percent at 28,658.57.

"Doesn't look like the trouble is over. It is all the same worries," said Simon Hobday, a trader at Vunani. "We could well (expect more trimming). We've got so much volatility here."

Johannesburg's index of market volatility -- a so-called "fear gauge" similar to Wall Street's VIX -- hit its highest since March on Monday.

Stock prices were lifted in earlier trade by a rebound in global equity markets as positive sentiment returned following the U.S. Fed's comments that it would keep interest rates lower for longer.

Banks shed most of their gains but closed in positive territory. Nedbank was the worst hit, closing down 2.8 percent down at 126.75 rand. (Editing by Catherine Evans)