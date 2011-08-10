BRIEF-China Merchants Securities plans to boost Hong Kong unit's capital
* Says board approves to boost capital at China Merchants Securities (HK) Co Ltd by HK$2.0 billion ($257.79 million)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 10 South Africa's bourse operator JSE Limited achieved a record 230,797 trades on Wednesday valued at 29 billion rand ($4 billion), the company said
South African markets were closed for a public holiday on Tuesday.
The new record is 12 percent higher than the previous one of 205,784 trades set on June 17, 2010
The JSE All-share index , the broadest measure of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, ended 0.9 percent higher at 28,658.57 on the day.
($1 = 7.225 South African Rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)
* Says board approves to boost capital at China Merchants Securities (HK) Co Ltd by HK$2.0 billion ($257.79 million)
* Kirk Wycoff appointed as Banc Of California director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 Euro zone lenders and the International Monetary Fund have reached agreed between themselves to present a common stance to Greece later on Friday in talks on reforms and the fiscal path Athens must take, euro zone officials said.