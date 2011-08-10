JOHANNESBURG Aug 10 South Africa's bourse operator JSE Limited achieved a record 230,797 trades on Wednesday valued at 29 billion rand ($4 billion), the company said

South African markets were closed for a public holiday on Tuesday.

The new record is 12 percent higher than the previous one of 205,784 trades set on June 17, 2010

The JSE All-share index , the broadest measure of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, ended 0.9 percent higher at 28,658.57 on the day.

($1 = 7.225 South African Rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)