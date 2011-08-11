WARSAW Aug 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

PKO BP

Poland's top lender will release its second quarter financial results on Thursday before the session. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank's bottom line rose 22 percent to 955 million zlotys.

TVN

The broadcaster swings to a lower-than-expected net profit in the second quarter and expects its full-year sales rise below the first-half pace.

C/A

Poland's central bank will release June current account data at 1200 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a gap of 1.4 billion euros.

POLKOMTEL

Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak was quoted by daily Parkiet as saying the recent slide on the equity markets does not threaten his agreed deal to take over Poland's No.2 mobile operator.

AD MARKET

Poland's advertising market grew 5 percent in the first half of 2011, according to media house Starlink, which also reiterated it expected the market to rise 5 percent in all of 2011, Parkiet writes.

BIOTON

Cooperation with Iceland's drug maker Actavis will help the insulin producer enter markets in the European Union, U.S., Japan, as well as Middle East, North Africa and South America, Bioton CEO Slawomir Ziegert tells Rzeczpospolita.

