WARSAW Aug 11 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
PKO BP
Poland's top lender will release its second quarter
financial results on Thursday before the session. Analysts
polled by Reuters expect the bank's bottom line rose 22 percent
to 955 million zlotys.
TVN
The broadcaster swings to a lower-than-expected net profit
in the second quarter and expects its full-year sales rise below
the first-half pace.
C/A
Poland's central bank will release June current account data
at 1200 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a gap of 1.4
billion euros.
POLKOMTEL
Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak was quoted by daily
Parkiet as saying the recent slide on the equity markets does
not threaten his agreed deal to take over Poland's No.2 mobile
operator.
AD MARKET
Poland's advertising market grew 5 percent in the first half
of 2011, according to media house Starlink, which also
reiterated it expected the market to rise 5 percent in all of
2011, Parkiet writes.
BIOTON
Cooperation with Iceland's drug maker Actavis will help the
insulin producer enter markets in the European Union, U.S.,
Japan, as well as Middle East, North Africa and South America,
Bioton CEO Slawomir Ziegert tells Rzeczpospolita.
