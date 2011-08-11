BUCHAREST Aug 11Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Thursday.
CURRENT ACCOUNT DATA
Romania's central bank is expected to release June current
account data.
ROMANIA TRANSELECTRICA RECORDS 178.6 MLN LEI PROFIT
Romania's state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica
posted an 178.6 million lei first-half net profit
because of higher power consumption as the economy is slowly
recovering, it said on Thursday.
PETROM Q2 BEATS FORECAST ON DEMAND, OUTPUT
Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom beat
expectations with a second-quarter net profit of 903 million
lei, driven by increased output and growing demand.
ROMANIA INFLATION FALLS TO 4.9 PCT Y/Y IN JULY
Romania's inflation fell to 4.9 percent in July,
below market expectations, from June's 7.9, due to a steep fall
in food prices and with an impact of a 2010 tax hike fading out.
CEE MARKETS-FX MIXED
Hungarian stocks plunged on Wednesday following rising
concern over stability in the euro zone and a widening global
risk selloff caused emerging European currencies to back
earlier-won gains.
FISCAL AND BUDGET STRATEGY
The government approved on Wednesday Romania's fiscal and
budget strategy for 2012-2014 that includes the macroeconomic
parameters agreed with the IMF, the European Commission and the
World Bank.
BUCHAREST BOURSE
The Bucharest stock exchange recorded a net profit of 12.5
million lei ($4.1 million) trebled in the first half of the
year.
($1 = 3.022 Romanian Lei)