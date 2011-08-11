BUCHAREST Aug 11Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

CURRENT ACCOUNT DATA

Romania's central bank is expected to release June current account data.

ROMANIA TRANSELECTRICA RECORDS 178.6 MLN LEI PROFIT

Romania's state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica posted an 178.6 million lei first-half net profit because of higher power consumption as the economy is slowly recovering, it said on Thursday.

PETROM Q2 BEATS FORECAST ON DEMAND, OUTPUT

Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom beat expectations with a second-quarter net profit of 903 million lei, driven by increased output and growing demand.

ROMANIA INFLATION FALLS TO 4.9 PCT Y/Y IN JULY

Romania's inflation fell to 4.9 percent in July, below market expectations, from June's 7.9, due to a steep fall in food prices and with an impact of a 2010 tax hike fading out.

CEE MARKETS-FX MIXED

Hungarian stocks plunged on Wednesday following rising concern over stability in the euro zone and a widening global risk selloff caused emerging European currencies to back earlier-won gains.

FISCAL AND BUDGET STRATEGY

The government approved on Wednesday Romania's fiscal and budget strategy for 2012-2014 that includes the macroeconomic parameters agreed with the IMF, the European Commission and the World Bank.

BUCHAREST BOURSE

The Bucharest stock exchange recorded a net profit of 12.5 million lei ($4.1 million) trebled in the first half of the year.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

